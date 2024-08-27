Super Garuda Shield 24: TNI Medical Engagement Event

A medical engagement led by the Indonesia National Armed Forces during Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Puslatpur 5, Indonesia, Sept. 5, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 05:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935727
|VIRIN:
|240905-A-LR057-5862
|Filename:
|DOD_110544385
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
