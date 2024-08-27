Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Medic Reflects on Multinational Collaboration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INDONESIA

    08.29.2024

    Video by Cpl. Isaac Copeland 

    25th Infantry Division   

    United States Army Sgt. Bret Watson from 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division is interviewed before a multinational airborne operation Super Garuda Shield 2024 in South Sumatra, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Isaac Copeland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 08:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935726
    VIRIN: 240829-A-XM592-7904
    PIN: 220
    Filename: DOD_110544286
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: ID

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Medic Reflects on Multinational Collaboration, by CPL Isaac Copeland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JointForce
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    SuperGarudaShield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download