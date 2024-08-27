Five U.S. Marine squadrons train on actual mission sets | Exercise Evergreen 2024 (Short-Form)

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing participate in Exercise Evergreen 2024 on and around Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Aug. 9-29, 2024. Exercise Evergreen 2024 allows VMGR-152 to conduct various training, including joint training with the U.S. Army and Air Force, to maintain the squadron’s high level of proficiency in supporting 1st Marine Aircraft Wing operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault)
09.05.2024
|09.05.2024
09.05.2024 02:40
|09.05.2024 02:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
935718
|935718
|VIRIN:
|240905-M-AA976-1001
DOD_110544157
|DOD_110544157
00:01:00
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
