    Five U.S. Marine squadrons train on actual mission sets | Exercise Evergreen 2024 (Short-Form)

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing participate in Exercise Evergreen 2024 on and around Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Aug. 9-29, 2024. Exercise Evergreen 2024 allows VMGR-152 to conduct various training, including joint training with the U.S. Army and Air Force, to maintain the squadron’s high level of proficiency in supporting 1st Marine Aircraft Wing operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault)

    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    KC-130J
    VMGR-152
    SUMOS
    1st MAW
    Joint Operations
    MAG-12

