    Fitting a Yukata & Jinbei

    JAPAN

    08.19.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito 

    AFN Sasebo

    Mass Communication 1st Class Joseph Vazquez and Iizuka Hiroko, president of the Sasebo San Diego Friendship Association, showcase the history and fitting of traditional Japanese summer garments, the yukata and the jinbei. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Esposito)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 00:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935709
    VIRIN: 240904-N-BD352-1001
    Filename: DOD_110543848
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fitting a Yukata & Jinbei, by PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sasebo
    Culture
    CFAS
    Community

