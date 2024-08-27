Mass Communication 1st Class Joseph Vazquez and Iizuka Hiroko, president of the Sasebo San Diego Friendship Association, showcase the history and fitting of traditional Japanese summer garments, the yukata and the jinbei. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 00:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935709
|VIRIN:
|240904-N-BD352-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110543848
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fitting a Yukata & Jinbei, by PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.