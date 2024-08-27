Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Helocast B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Cpl. Natalie Kooz and Sgt. Addison Shinn

    Exercise News Day

    U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors conduct a Helocast mission at Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 4, 2024. Over 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad "among their peers. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Natalie Kooz and Sgt. Addison Shinn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 08:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935708
    VIRIN: 240904-A-AE861-6073
    Filename: DOD_110543847
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Helocast B-roll, by CPL Natalie Kooz and SGT Addison Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Army Reserve
    Helocast Operations
    Atlantic City New Jersey
    CH-47F Chinook
    24ARBSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download