2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Helocast B-roll

U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors conduct a Helocast mission at Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 4, 2024. Over 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad "among their peers. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Natalie Kooz and Sgt. Addison Shinn)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 08:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935708
|VIRIN:
|240904-A-AE861-6073
|Filename:
|DOD_110543847
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
