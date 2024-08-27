Tour: ESGR bosslift

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade operate UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during a bosslift event at Army Aviation Support Facility #2 at Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Sept. 4, 2024. The event, which brings together employers to give them a glimpse into what their employees do while on military duty, was hosted by the Pennsylvania National Guard in conjunction with the Pennsylvania chapter of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)