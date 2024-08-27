U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade operate UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during a bosslift event at Army Aviation Support Facility #2 at Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Sept. 4, 2024. The event, which brings together employers to give them a glimpse into what their employees do while on military duty, was hosted by the Pennsylvania National Guard in conjunction with the Pennsylvania chapter of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 10:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935706
|VIRIN:
|240904-Z-IK914-8155
|Filename:
|DOD_110543787
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|JOHNSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tour: ESGR bosslift, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pennsylvania
UH-60 Black Hawk
Aviation
Army National Guard