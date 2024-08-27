Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First USSF Officer Training Course begins

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Video by Isaac Blancas 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Members of Space Training and Readiness Command gathered at the base auditorium to kick off the first U.S. Space Force Officer Training Course at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 3, 2024. Maj. Gen. Timothy A. Sejba, the commander of STARCOM, addressed the first cohort of students, highlighting the importance of developing officers with a broadened knowledge of military operations in the space domain. Col. Peter “Charlie” Norsky, the commander of Space Delta 1, also addressed the students before releasing them to their instructors. STARCOM's OTC is the Space Force’s new initial leader development course created to produce a multidisciplinary officer corps with a broad understanding of mission concepts and a foundational baseline to synchronize effects across the range of Space Force operational missions. (U.S. Space Force video by Isaac Blancas)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 17:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935702
    VIRIN: 240903-F-UO451-1002
    Filename: DOD_110543528
    Length: 00:08:07
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    USSF
    STARCOM; Space Training and Readiness Command; OTC; Officer Training Course; Delta 1

