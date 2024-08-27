First USSF Officer Training Course begins

Members of Space Training and Readiness Command gathered at the base auditorium to kick off the first U.S. Space Force Officer Training Course at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 3, 2024. Maj. Gen. Timothy A. Sejba, the commander of STARCOM, addressed the first cohort of students, highlighting the importance of developing officers with a broadened knowledge of military operations in the space domain. Col. Peter “Charlie” Norsky, the commander of Space Delta 1, also addressed the students before releasing them to their instructors. STARCOM's OTC is the Space Force’s new initial leader development course created to produce a multidisciplinary officer corps with a broad understanding of mission concepts and a foundational baseline to synchronize effects across the range of Space Force operational missions. (U.S. Space Force video by Isaac Blancas)
