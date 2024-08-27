Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chilean Army Conducts Airborne Night Jump During Southern Fenix 24

    HUARA, TARAPACá, CHILE

    08.25.2024

    Video by Spc. Joseph Liggio 

    U.S. Army South

    Chilean army soldiers conduct night time airborne operations during Southern Fenix 24 near Huara, Chile, Aug. 25, 2024. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine Armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Joseph Liggio)

