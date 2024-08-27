Chilean Army Conducts Airborne Night Jump During Southern Fenix 24

Chilean army soldiers conduct night time airborne operations during Southern Fenix 24 near Huara, Chile, Aug. 25, 2024. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine Armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Joseph Liggio)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 16:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935699
|VIRIN:
|240825-Z-EL715-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110543466
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|HUARA, TARAPACá, CL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.