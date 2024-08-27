SOS Experience: Capt. Benjamin Johnson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The third part in a three part series highlighting the education and training taking place at the Air Force Squadron Officer School. Captain Benjamin Johnson, an instructor at SOS, describes the effect the students have on him as a fellow officer and the education received as an instructor on a daily basis through the interactions he has with students from diverse backgrounds and career fields. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)