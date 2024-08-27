Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOS Experience: Maj. Crystal Ruth

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    The second part in a three part series highlighting the education and training taking place at the Air Force Squadron Officer School. Major Crystal Ruth, the commander’s action group director at SOS, describes her experience as an instructor, as the CAG director, and how things change across the force as a result of the education received at SOS. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 16:10
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 935695
    VIRIN: 240904-F-LO387-1002
    Filename: DOD_110543461
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

