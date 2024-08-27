SOS Experience: Maj. Crystal Ruth

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The second part in a three part series highlighting the education and training taking place at the Air Force Squadron Officer School. Major Crystal Ruth, the commander’s action group director at SOS, describes her experience as an instructor, as the CAG director, and how things change across the force as a result of the education received at SOS. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)