The second part in a three part series highlighting the education and training taking place at the Air Force Squadron Officer School. Major Crystal Ruth, the commander’s action group director at SOS, describes her experience as an instructor, as the CAG director, and how things change across the force as a result of the education received at SOS. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 16:10
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|935695
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-LO387-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110543461
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SOS Experience: Maj. Crystal Ruth, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.