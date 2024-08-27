HAPPY GRANDPARENTS DAY!
Whether you are called, "Grandma, Grandpa, MawMaw, PawPaw, Gramps, Pops, MeMaw, Pa," or something more... today we celebrate how grand YOU are!
#WEareMoncrief #GrandparentsDay #fortjackson #DHA
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 15:44
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|935689
|VIRIN:
|240829-A-UL826-8956
|Filename:
|DOD_110543382
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Grandparents Day, by Lia Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.