In this week's look around the Air Force, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall takes a relationship-building trip to 7 European nations, a new combat support instructor course will help Air Task Forces, and the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle makes its debut.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 15:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935686
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-UO935-2171
|Filename:
|DOD_110543379
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: SECAF Strengthens Partnerships, Combat Support Instructor Course, and Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Debut, by SSgt Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
