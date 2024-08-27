Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: SECAF Strengthens Partnerships, Combat Support Instructor Course, and Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Debut

    UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stephani Barge 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week's look around the Air Force, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall takes a relationship-building trip to 7 European nations, a new combat support instructor course will help Air Task Forces, and the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle makes its debut.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 15:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935686
    VIRIN: 240904-F-UO935-2171
    Filename: DOD_110543379
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: SECAF Strengthens Partnerships, Combat Support Instructor Course, and Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Debut, by SSgt Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

