    437th APS load cargo during EXPLODEO 2.0

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Airmen assigned to the 437th Aerial Port Squadron load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 4, 2024. This exercise evaluated Team Charleston’s operational effectiveness and emphasized both wings' vital roles in supporting strategic objectives to address the evolving threat landscape. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 15:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935680
    VIRIN: 240904-F-XY111-2001
    Filename: DOD_110543346
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 437th APS load cargo during EXPLODEO 2.0, by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    437th Aerial Port Squadron
    EXPLODEO 2.0

