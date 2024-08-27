U.S. Airmen assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing and 1st Combat Camera Squadron participate in an incentive flight on a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, August 16, 2024. The 437th Airlift Wing hosted the incentive flight to allow base personnel to see their impact on the installation’s flying mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
This work, JB Charleston C-17 Incentive Flight, by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
