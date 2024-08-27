Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Connect App Promotion

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Video by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Video promoting Air Force Connect app for social media, 1 Sept. 2024 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 15:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935672
    VIRIN: 240820-F-GP261-2548
    Filename: DOD_110543302
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Connect App Promotion, by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Luke AFB
    Air Force
    USAF
    56FW
    Mobile App
    Air Force Connect

