    Career Day 2024

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    Twenty-three future Airmen were welcomed onto Goodfellow Air Force Base for a special base tour, Aug. 28. The tour offered the aspiring service members a firsthand perspective on the training, daily operations and career opportunities that await them after joining the world’s greatest Air Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935669
    VIRIN: 240828-F-SA938-5181
    Filename: DOD_110543272
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Career Day 2024, by A1C Madi Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Recruiting, Air Force, Dyess AFB, 17 TRW, 312 TRS

