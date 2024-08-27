Twenty-three future Airmen were welcomed onto Goodfellow Air Force Base for a special base tour, Aug. 28. The tour offered the aspiring service members a firsthand perspective on the training, daily operations and career opportunities that await them after joining the world’s greatest Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 15:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935669
|VIRIN:
|240828-F-SA938-5181
|Filename:
|DOD_110543272
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Career Day 2024, by A1C Madi Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Goodfellow Air Force Base