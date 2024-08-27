Continuing the Air Force’s tradition of innovation, the Air Force Culture and Language Center offers Introduction to Cross-Cultural Communication, a distance-learning course focusing on the theories, skills, and applications necessary to communicate effectively across cultural boundaries.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 15:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935667
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-HW697-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110543261
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Introduction to Cross-Cultural Communication, by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
