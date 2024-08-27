Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Operational Project Management Conference

    GULF SHORES, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Video by Rydell Tomas 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Earlier this month, the Mobile District hosted the 2024 Operation Project Management Conference in Gulf Shores, Alabama, where leaders came together to share knowledge, strategy and training to flatten communication. This collaborative effort is aimed to foster leadership development within the corps. (U.S. Army video by Rydell Tomas Jr)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 10:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935629
    VIRIN: 240820-O-QP400-1001
    Filename: DOD_110542529
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: GULF SHORES, ALABAMA, US

