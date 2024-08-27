2024 Operational Project Management Conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Earlier this month, the Mobile District hosted the 2024 Operation Project Management Conference in Gulf Shores, Alabama, where leaders came together to share knowledge, strategy and training to flatten communication. This collaborative effort is aimed to foster leadership development within the corps. (U.S. Army video by Rydell Tomas Jr)