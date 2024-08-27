Cpt. Stephen Waskon, commander of the 702nd Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, oversaw vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) training on 8 August 2024 at the Post Exchange parking lot on Tower Barracks, USAG Bavaria. This training helps soldiers work on their team leader certifications to be explosive ordnance disposal team leaders.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 09:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935623
|VIRIN:
|240808-A-PT551-4534
|Filename:
|DOD_110542392
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VBIED Training, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.