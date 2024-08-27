Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VBIED Training

    GERMANY

    08.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Cpt. Stephen Waskon, commander of the 702nd Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, oversaw vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) training on 8 August 2024 at the Post Exchange parking lot on Tower Barracks, USAG Bavaria. This training helps soldiers work on their team leader certifications to be explosive ordnance disposal team leaders.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 09:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935623
    VIRIN: 240808-A-PT551-4534
    Filename: DOD_110542392
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VBIED Training, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    EOD
    stronger together
    Explosive Ordanance Disposal
    EverVigilant

