    Zodiac Repairs offered in NAVSCIATTS' Technical Welding Course

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Video by Angela Fry 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- The Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's (NAVSCIATTS0 Technical Welding and Applied Repairs (TWAR) course provides international security force professionals with hands-on skills to master maintenance, and valve repair and replacement on the Zodiac Combat Rubber Raiding Craft.

    This essential training not only enhances operational readiness, but also fosters collaboration among global partners. Together, NAVSCIATTS is ensuring our partners are prepared to face any maintenance challenge.

    TWAR is an eight week course of instruction designed to provide foreign security force personnel with the specialized training required to restore the structural integrity of steel, aluminum, and fiberglass hulls and components. Students conduct factory-level maintenance and repairs on the Zodiac Combat Rubber Raiding Craft, as well as perform metal repairs to oxyacetylene cutting, fusion welding, Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW) on carbon steel, and Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW) on aluminum. (U.S. Navy video by Angela K. Fry)

