Capt. Hannah Harley currently stationed in Germany with the 21st Theater Support Command, sends a shout out to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 05:25
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|935615
|VIRIN:
|240903-A-MP101-9367
|Filename:
|DOD_110542041
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tampa Bay Buccaneers shout out, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.