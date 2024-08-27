Radio Around the Region: U.S. Army father-son duo speaks about family’s military history

U.S. Army Col. Peter Demos, member of the U.S> Forces Korea Assessment Team, speaks to U.S. Army Sgt. Karri Wheeler, an American Forces Network Humphreys broadcaster “DJ Caprittarius”, during a radio interview on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 28, 2024. Demos talked about their family’s military history and how it strengthened their relationship as a father and son. (DOD video by Hana Pong)
