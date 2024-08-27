Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Around the Region: U.S. Army father-son duo speaks about family’s military history

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.28.2024

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Col. Peter Demos, member of the U.S> Forces Korea Assessment Team, speaks to U.S. Army Sgt. Karri Wheeler, an American Forces Network Humphreys broadcaster “DJ Caprittarius”, during a radio interview on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 28, 2024. Demos talked about their family’s military history and how it strengthened their relationship as a father and son. (DOD video by Hana Pong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 04:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935614
    VIRIN: 240828-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_110542032
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around the Region: U.S. Army father-son duo speaks about family’s military history, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    relationship
    father and son
    family
    U.S. Forces Korea
    Peter Demos
    Demetrios Demos

