U.S. Army Spc. Lorenzo Aramayo, an artilleryman with 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, explains his job as a crewmember for an M119 A3 105 mm howitzer during a multinational military training exercise with the Indonesian National Armed Forces as a part of Super Garuda Shield 2024 in Puslatpur 5, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 05:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935609
|VIRIN:
|240827-A-SG940-8735
|Filename:
|DOD_110541811
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|PUSLATPUR 5, ID
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Super Garuda Shield 2024: Artillery live fire reel, by SPC Thomas Madrzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
