U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to ROK Marine Logistics Group and 1st ROK Marine Division, conduct subject matter expert exchanges covering unmanned aircraft systems and helicopter support team operations during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 29-30, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 19:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935603
|VIRIN:
|240830-M-AS577-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110541708
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SY 24 | B-Roll: ROK, US Marines Share Knowledge During UAS, Logistics SME Exchanges, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
