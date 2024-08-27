Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SY 24 | B-Roll: ROK, US Marines Share Knowledge During UAS, Logistics SME Exchanges

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.30.2024

    Video by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to ROK Marine Logistics Group and 1st ROK Marine Division, conduct subject matter expert exchanges covering unmanned aircraft systems and helicopter support team operations during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 29-30, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 19:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935603
    VIRIN: 240830-M-AS577-1001
    Filename: DOD_110541708
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: POHANG, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SY 24 | B-Roll: ROK, US Marines Share Knowledge During UAS, Logistics SME Exchanges, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Logistics
    15th MEU
    UAS
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Drones
    Ssang Yong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download