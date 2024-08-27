FMWR Aquatics Training Center Multipurpose Room reopened in July - it's Better at Bliss

The Fort Bliss FMWR Aquatics Center Multipurpose Room reopened to the public in July following repairs and the Garrison command team was there to help mark the occasion.
(Video by Bliss Garrison Public Affairs and Bliss FMWR)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 19:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935602
|VIRIN:
|240903-A-XX000-2001
|PIN:
|240903
|Filename:
|DOD_110541666
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
