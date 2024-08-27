Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition High Value Target Extraction

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2024

    Video by Spc. Josue Mayorga 

    Exercise News Day

    Army Reserve Best Squad competitors participate in a High Value Target (HVT) extraction event at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst New Jersey, Sep 2, 2024. The HVT event involves competitors attempting to extract a Target from enemy forces. Army Reserve Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers (U.S. Army Reserve Video by SPC Josue Mayorga/Release).

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 16:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935591
    VIRIN: 240902-A-GK700-8084
    Filename: DOD_110541459
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Best Squad Competition High Value Target Extraction, by SPC Josue Mayorga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HVT, High Value Target Extraction, ARBSC 24,Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024

