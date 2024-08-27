Army Reserve Best Squad competitors participate in a High Value Target (HVT) extraction event at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst New Jersey, Sep 2, 2024. The HVT event involves competitors attempting to extract a Target from enemy forces. Army Reserve Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers (U.S. Army Reserve Video by SPC Josue Mayorga/Release).
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 16:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935591
|VIRIN:
|240902-A-GK700-8084
|Filename:
|DOD_110541459
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Reserve Best Squad Competition High Value Target Extraction, by SPC Josue Mayorga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
