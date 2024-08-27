2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Down Pilot Exercise B-roll

U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors rescue a down pilot at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, September 2, 2024. Over 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad "among their peers. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Natalie Kooz)
