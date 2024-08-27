Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Torch Athena Rally 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBSA RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Video by Andriy Agashchuk 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    About 250 Air Education and Training Command Airmen attended the AETC Torch Athena Rally Aug. 27-28 at Hilton Palacio del Rio in San Antonio. Torch Athena’s rally theme for 2024 was “Light the Path.” Attendees heard from inspiring speakers during event, as well as attended numerous mentoring sessions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 16:18
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 935588
    VIRIN: 240903-O-YB458-3290
    Filename: DOD_110541428
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: JBSA RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Torch Athena Rally 2024, by Andriy Agashchuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Girl power
    Air Education & Training Command
    #TorchAthenaRally
    #TheFirstCommand
    #AETCAthenas
    #empowerment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download