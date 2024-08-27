About 250 Air Education and Training Command Airmen attended the AETC Torch Athena Rally Aug. 27-28 at Hilton Palacio del Rio in San Antonio. Torch Athena’s rally theme for 2024 was “Light the Path.” Attendees heard from inspiring speakers during event, as well as attended numerous mentoring sessions.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 16:18
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|935588
|VIRIN:
|240903-O-YB458-3290
|Filename:
|DOD_110541428
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|JBSA RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Torch Athena Rally 2024, by Andriy Agashchuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.