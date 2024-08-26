Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by Erin Perez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Footage of Sgt. 1st Class Angel Rangel-Garcia spending a morning with A Company, 264th Medical Battalion before he leaves to compete in the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Drill Sergeant of the Year competition, and portions of his on-camera interview during the MEDCoE DSOY competition.

    Drill Sergeant of the Year competition

