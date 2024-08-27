Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A word from YPG Commander Col. John Nelson on Suicide Prevention Month

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    September is Suicide Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness of suicide and to promote suicide prevention efforts. The 2024 Army Suicide Prevention month theme is “We Are Stronger Together. Connect to Protect.” This theme underscores the importance of connecting with people we trust because individuals who have strong, supportive relationships have a lower risk for suicide.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 13:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 935561
    VIRIN: 240903-A-IK096-6540
    Filename: DOD_110541025
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US

    Suicide Prevention Month
    Yuma Proving Ground

