September is Suicide Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness of suicide and to promote suicide prevention efforts. The 2024 Army Suicide Prevention month theme is “We Are Stronger Together. Connect to Protect.” This theme underscores the importance of connecting with people we trust because individuals who have strong, supportive relationships have a lower risk for suicide.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 13:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|935561
|VIRIN:
|240903-A-IK096-6540
|Filename:
|DOD_110541025
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A word from YPG Commander Col. John Nelson on Suicide Prevention Month, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.