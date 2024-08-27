A word from YPG Commander Col. John Nelson on Suicide Prevention Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935561" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

September is Suicide Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness of suicide and to promote suicide prevention efforts. The 2024 Army Suicide Prevention month theme is “We Are Stronger Together. Connect to Protect.” This theme underscores the importance of connecting with people we trust because individuals who have strong, supportive relationships have a lower risk for suicide.