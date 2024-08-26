Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Civilian finds her next level as APS division chief

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Christine McCann found her next level as a Department of the Army Civilian. She currently serves as U.S. Army Sustainment Command's Army Prepositioned Stock division chief.

    Sarah Ridenour, Rock Island Arsenal, 9/3/2024.

    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

