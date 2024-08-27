Digital Engineering Success Stories: Mission Engineering

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As Digital Engineering (DE) continues to become our integrated digital approach to system data and models, understanding its impact through use cases is critical to promote continued fleetwide adoption.



This video series recaps and summarizes DE success stories across various DE disciplines. In this video, April Miller, Senior Scientific Technical Manager (SSTM) & Director, Mission Engineering and Analytics, discusses how digital practices applied to mission engineering removed the need for manual data manipulation between tools, enabling them to move faster and assess complex kill chains more quickly.



The ultimate goal is continued recognition that DE is the easy and efficient path to success and innovation.