Digital Engineering Success Stories: Mission Engineering

As Digital Engineering (DE) continues to become our integrated digital approach to system data and models, understanding its impact through use cases is critical to promote continued fleetwide adoption.
This video series recaps and summarizes DE success stories across various DE disciplines. In this video, April Miller, Senior Scientific Technical Manager (SSTM) & Director, Mission Engineering and Analytics, discusses how digital practices applied to mission engineering removed the need for manual data manipulation between tools, enabling them to move faster and assess complex kill chains more quickly.
The ultimate goal is continued recognition that DE is the easy and efficient path to success and innovation.
