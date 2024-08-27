Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Digital Engineering Success Stories: Mission Engineering

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Video by Kara McDermott 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    As Digital Engineering (DE) continues to become our integrated digital approach to system data and models, understanding its impact through use cases is critical to promote continued fleetwide adoption.

    This video series recaps and summarizes DE success stories across various DE disciplines. In this video, April Miller, Senior Scientific Technical Manager (SSTM) & Director, Mission Engineering and Analytics, discusses how digital practices applied to mission engineering removed the need for manual data manipulation between tools, enabling them to move faster and assess complex kill chains more quickly.

    The ultimate goal is continued recognition that DE is the easy and efficient path to success and innovation.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 10:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935550
    VIRIN: 240903-N-TG016-9626
    Filename: DOD_110540747
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Digital Engineering Success Stories: Mission Engineering, by Kara McDermott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mission Engineering
    NAVWAR
    Digital Engineering

