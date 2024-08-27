Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 77th ARS refuels RF-A 24-3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 916th Air Refueling Wing perform a refueling mission during Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 16, 2024. The KC-46 is the newest refueling aircraft in the U.S. Air Force's tanker fleet support will provide next generation aerial refueling to the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 10:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935549
    VIRIN: 240816-F-RS022-2002
    Filename: DOD_110540729
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 77th ARS refuels RF-A 24-3, by SrA Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    4th Fighter Wing
    916th ARW
    Red Flag-Alaska

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download