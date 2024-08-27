The 77th ARS refuels RF-A 24-3

KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 916th Air Refueling Wing perform a refueling mission during Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 16, 2024. The KC-46 is the newest refueling aircraft in the U.S. Air Force's tanker fleet support will provide next generation aerial refueling to the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
|08.16.2024
|09.03.2024 10:31
|B-Roll
|935549
|240816-F-RS022-2002
|DOD_110540729
|00:00:54
|US
