Red Bulls talk Army Values

U.S. Army Maj. Sam Houston and Lt. Col. Jay Hackett, both assigned to the 34th Infantry Division discuss what the Army Value of Personal Courage means to them. Personal courage is at the heart of the Army. It means facing fear, adversity, and uncertainty with resolve, standing up for what is right. Every act of courage strengthens us all. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)