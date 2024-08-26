U.S. Army Capt. Brian Zenzen and 1st Lt. Briana Wilson, both assigned to the 34th Infantry Division discuss what the Army Value of Integrity means to them. Integrity is about being truthful, trustworthy, and doing the right thing, always. Our commitment to integrity strengthens our unity and mission. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 09:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935539
|VIRIN:
|240701-Z-DY230-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_110540503
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Bull Soldiers talk Army Values, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.