Red Bull Soldiers talk Army Values

U.S. Army Capt. Brian Zenzen and 1st Lt. Briana Wilson, both assigned to the 34th Infantry Division discuss what the Army Value of Integrity means to them. Integrity is about being truthful, trustworthy, and doing the right thing, always. Our commitment to integrity strengthens our unity and mission. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)