Red Bull Soldiers talk Army Values

Spc. Tyler Becker and Sgt. Maj. Chris Reed. both assigned to the 34th Infantry Division discuss what the Army Values mean to them. Honor means upholding the highest standards at all times. We serve with pride and distinction. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)