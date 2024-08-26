Spc. Tyler Becker and Sgt. Maj. Chris Reed. both assigned to the 34th Infantry Division discuss what the Army Values mean to them. Honor means upholding the highest standards at all times. We serve with pride and distinction. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 09:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935538
|VIRIN:
|240710-Z-DY230-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110540502
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Bull Soldiers talk Army Values, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
