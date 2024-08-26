Red Bull Soldiers talk Army Values

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Abbygail Heinen and Col. Ryan Kelly, both assigned to the 34th Infantry Division discuss what the Army Value of Selfless Service means to them. Selfless service is at the core of the Army. We put the mission and the welfare of others above our own, driven by dedication and love for our country. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)