Spc. Abbygail Heinen and Col. Ryan Kelly, both assigned to the 34th Infantry Division discuss what the Army Value of Selfless Service means to them. Selfless service is at the core of the Army. We put the mission and the welfare of others above our own, driven by dedication and love for our country. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|07.01.2024
|09.03.2024 09:13
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Red Bull Soldiers talk Army Values, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
