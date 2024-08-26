Red Bull Soldiers talk Army Values

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. 1st Class Samuel Sherer and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Chet Merino, both assigned to the 34th Infantry Division discuss what the Army Values mean to them. Duty is more than a responsibility—it's our calling. In the Army, we dedicate ourselves to our mission, our brothers and sisters in arms, and our nation. It's about serving with honor and excellence. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)