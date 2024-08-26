Red Bull Soldiers talk Army Values

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Michelle Lazo and Sgt. Natasha Neu, both soldiers assigned to the 34th Infantry Division discuss what the Army Value of Leadership means to them. In the Army, loyalty is the thread that binds us together. We trust, support, and stand by each other through every challenge. Loyalty means having each other's backs, always. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)