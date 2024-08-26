Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Bull Soldiers talk Army Values

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Spc. Michelle Lazo and Sgt. Natasha Neu, both soldiers assigned to the 34th Infantry Division discuss what the Army Value of Leadership means to them. In the Army, loyalty is the thread that binds us together. We trust, support, and stand by each other through every challenge. Loyalty means having each other's backs, always. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 09:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935535
    VIRIN: 240706-Z-DY230-1002
    Filename: DOD_110540499
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Bull Soldiers talk Army Values, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    Red Bulls
    Army National Guard
    army values
    LDRSHIP

