Spc. Michelle Lazo and Sgt. Natasha Neu, both soldiers assigned to the 34th Infantry Division discuss what the Army Value of Leadership means to them. In the Army, loyalty is the thread that binds us together. We trust, support, and stand by each other through every challenge. Loyalty means having each other's backs, always. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 09:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935535
|VIRIN:
|240706-Z-DY230-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110540499
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Bull Soldiers talk Army Values, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.