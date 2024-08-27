video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The "SETAF Africa Minute" is a monthly video showcasing the Command's activities in Africa, Italy and beyond.



SETAF Africa Minute - Episode 18 showcases:



01. Southern European Task Force, Africa - Southern Accord - Shoshong, Botswana

02. 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade - Military Tactics Course - Nouakchott, Mauritania

03. 173rd Airborne Brigade - Leapfest - Rhode Island, United States of America

04. Southern European Task Force, Africa - Security Symposium - Vicenza, Italy

05. Southern European Task Force, Africa - Bring Your Lion Cub to Work Day - Vicenza, Italy



The U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army video edited by Chris House)