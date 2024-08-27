Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF Africa Minute: Episode 18

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.03.2024

    Video by Chris House 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    The "SETAF Africa Minute" is a monthly video showcasing the Command's activities in Africa, Italy and beyond.

    SETAF Africa Minute - Episode 18 showcases:

    01. Southern European Task Force, Africa - Southern Accord - Shoshong, Botswana
    02. 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade - Military Tactics Course - Nouakchott, Mauritania
    03. 173rd Airborne Brigade - Leapfest - Rhode Island, United States of America
    04. Southern European Task Force, Africa - Security Symposium - Vicenza, Italy
    05. Southern European Task Force, Africa - Bring Your Lion Cub to Work Day - Vicenza, Italy

    The U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army video edited by Chris House)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 10:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 935532
    VIRIN: 240803-A-QB331-1000
    Filename: DOD_110540321
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    This work, SETAF Africa Minute: Episode 18, by Chris House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade
    StrongerTogether
    US Africa Command (USAFRICOM)
    US European Command (USEUCOM)
    SETAF Africa Minute

