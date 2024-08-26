Keeping the Mail Moving

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935529" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron (EFSS) postal services flight showcase their role in sustaining operations and improving morale across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug 29, 2024. The 379th EFSS post office is broken down into four core sections: mail control activity, postal finance, postal service center and mail service center. Each section plays a vital role in ensuring the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing can continue to support the Ninth Air Force (U.S. Air Forces Central) in their mission to maintain peace and stability throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force video)