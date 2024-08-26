Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron (EFSS) postal services flight showcase their role in sustaining operations and improving morale across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug 29, 2024. The 379th EFSS post office is broken down into four core sections: mail control activity, postal finance, postal service center and mail service center. Each section plays a vital role in ensuring the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing can continue to support the Ninth Air Force (U.S. Air Forces Central) in their mission to maintain peace and stability throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 05:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935529
|VIRIN:
|240826-F-IA158-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110540318
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Keeping the Mail Moving, by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.