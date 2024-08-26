Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keeping the Mail Moving

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.29.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron (EFSS) postal services flight showcase their role in sustaining operations and improving morale across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug 29, 2024. The 379th EFSS post office is broken down into four core sections: mail control activity, postal finance, postal service center and mail service center. Each section plays a vital role in ensuring the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing can continue to support the Ninth Air Force (U.S. Air Forces Central) in their mission to maintain peace and stability throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 05:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935529
    VIRIN: 240826-F-IA158-2001
    Filename: DOD_110540318
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    CENTCOM
    Post Office
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    379th EFSS
    deployed mail

