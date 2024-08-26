Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postal services flight conduct mail inspections, inventory items, and provide customer service support for service members across the installation within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Aug. 6, 2024. In a deployed location, postal services Airmen are entirely sourced from the admin career field and are an extension of the United States Postal Service. Stateside, post offices are a civilian run government entity, however, due to the inherent danger of a deployed location all post offices within the USCENTCOM AOR are made up of U.S. service members. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 05:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935519
|VIRIN:
|240806-F-IA158-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110540158
|Length:
|00:06:08
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Keeping the Mail Moving (Customer Service B-Roll), by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
