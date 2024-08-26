Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keeping the Mail Moving (Customer Service B-Roll)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postal services flight conduct mail inspections, inventory items, and provide customer service support for service members across the installation within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Aug. 6, 2024. In a deployed location, postal services Airmen are entirely sourced from the admin career field and are an extension of the United States Postal Service. Stateside, post offices are a civilian run government entity, however, due to the inherent danger of a deployed location all post offices within the USCENTCOM AOR are made up of U.S. service members. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 05:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935519
    VIRIN: 240806-F-IA158-1003
    Filename: DOD_110540158
    Length: 00:06:08
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, Keeping the Mail Moving (Customer Service B-Roll), by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Post Office
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    379th EFSS
    deployed mail

