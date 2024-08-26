Keeping the Mail Moving (Customer Service B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postal services flight conduct mail inspections, inventory items, and provide customer service support for service members across the installation within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Aug. 6, 2024. In a deployed location, postal services Airmen are entirely sourced from the admin career field and are an extension of the United States Postal Service. Stateside, post offices are a civilian run government entity, however, due to the inherent danger of a deployed location all post offices within the USCENTCOM AOR are made up of U.S. service members. (U.S. Air Force video)