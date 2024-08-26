MRF-D 24.3: U.S., ADF, Indonesia conclude Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 24.3, Australian Defence Force members, and Indonesian National Armed Forces service members, participate in Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24 at Robertson Barracks, NT, Australia, Aug. 12-21, 2024. BKA 24, previously named Crocodile Response, is a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise focused on strengthening the cooperation and readiness of the U.S. Marine Corps, Indonesian National Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, and other government agencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Inspiring Cinematic Motivational by Colorofmusic.
|08.27.2024
|09.03.2024 03:02
|Video Productions
|935516
|240827-M-TE664-1001
|DOD_110540144
|00:01:54
|NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|2
|2
