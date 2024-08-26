Yokota hosts blood drive Broll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 374th Airlift Wing hosted a blood drive at the Samurai Fitness Center at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 21-22, 2024. This event marked the first time a blood drive has been held at the installation in over 10 years. The purpose of the blood drive was to show proof of concept and fortify existing blood reserves throughout the AOR. Footage shows scenes from throughout the event.