    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Rifle Drill

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Dominic Purnell 

    Exercise News Day

    Army Reserve Best Squad (BSC)competitor Soldiers perform rifle Drills
    at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst,New Jersey, 20240901. Soldiers from around the nation to compete in the 2024 BSC an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Staff Sgt. Prosper Ndow, Spc. Britton Spencer, edited by Sgt. Dominic Purnell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.02.2024 19:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935504
    VIRIN: 240901-A-WN886-9119
    Filename: DOD_110539905
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Rifle Drill, by SGT Dominic Purnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rifle Drills
    army reserve best squad competition
    ARBSC24

