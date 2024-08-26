Army Reserve Best Squad (BSC)competitor Soldiers perform rifle Drills
at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst,New Jersey, 20240901. Soldiers from around the nation to compete in the 2024 BSC an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Staff Sgt. Prosper Ndow, Spc. Britton Spencer, edited by Sgt. Dominic Purnell)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2024 19:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935504
|VIRIN:
|240901-A-WN886-9119
|Filename:
|DOD_110539905
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Rifle Drill, by SGT Dominic Purnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
