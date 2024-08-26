NORFOLK, Va. (September 1, 2024) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, (USFFC), speaks to the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), after Laboon returned to it’s homeport. Laboon, assigned to Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG), returned to its homeport on Naval Station Norfolk on September 1 following a deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson Branch)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2024 19:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935498
|VIRIN:
|240901-O-TX341-3832
|Filename:
|DOD_110539636
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
This work, U.S. Fleet Forces Commander Addresses crew of USS Laboon (DDG 58), by United States Fleet Forces Command, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
