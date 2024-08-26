U.S. Fleet Forces Commander Addresses crew of USS Laboon (DDG 58)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NORFOLK, Va. (September 1, 2024) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, (USFFC), speaks to the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), after Laboon returned to it’s homeport. Laboon, assigned to Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG), returned to its homeport on Naval Station Norfolk on September 1 following a deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson Branch)