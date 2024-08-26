Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Laboon (DDG 58) Homecoming

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2024

    Video by United States Fleet Forces Command 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (September 1, 2024) Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), is guided by a tugboat during it’s return to homeport. Laboon, assigned to Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG), returned to its homeport on Naval Station Norfolk on September 1 following a deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson Branch)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 19:11
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

