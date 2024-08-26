Southern Fenix 24: Army medicine conducting real time collaborations!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935496" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army medicine conducting real time collaborations!



"Overall, our experience has been extremely positive. They [Chilean soldiers] are extremely welcoming, and everything is just been great and optimistic. It's just wonderful training with them in this multi-national coalition."



Lt. Col. Sarah Milling, a physician assistant assigned to Texas Medical Detachment of the 71st Troop Command, Texas Army National Guard shares her experience as she works alongside Chilean counterparts.



As we continue this important work, it's clear that our partnership with the Chilean army is growing stronger every day. Here's to teamwork, friendship, and the shared commitment to excellence.