Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Southern Fenix 24: Army medicine conducting real time collaborations!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TARAPACá, CHILE

    08.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jordan Sutton 

    U.S. Army South

    Army medicine conducting real time collaborations!

    "Overall, our experience has been extremely positive. They [Chilean soldiers] are extremely welcoming, and everything is just been great and optimistic. It's just wonderful training with them in this multi-national coalition."

    Lt. Col. Sarah Milling, a physician assistant assigned to Texas Medical Detachment of the 71st Troop Command, Texas Army National Guard shares her experience as she works alongside Chilean counterparts.

    As we continue this important work, it's clear that our partnership with the Chilean army is growing stronger every day. Here's to teamwork, friendship, and the shared commitment to excellence.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 18:32
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 935496
    VIRIN: 240824-Z-YI636-5078
    Filename: DOD_110539596
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: TARAPACá, CL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Southern Fenix 24: Army medicine conducting real time collaborations!, by SGT Jordan Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    defenseandfraternity
    beallyoucanbe
    SF24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download