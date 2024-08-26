Southern Fenix 24: Army medicine conducting real time collaborations!

Army medicine conducting real time collaborations!
"Overall, our experience has been extremely positive. They [Chilean soldiers] are extremely welcoming, and everything is just been great and optimistic. It's just wonderful training with them in this multi-national coalition."
Lt. Col. Sarah Milling, a physician assistant assigned to Texas Medical Detachment of the 71st Troop Command, Texas Army National Guard shares her experience as she works alongside Chilean counterparts.
As we continue this important work, it's clear that our partnership with the Chilean army is growing stronger every day. Here's to teamwork, friendship, and the shared commitment to excellence.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2024 18:32
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|935496
|VIRIN:
|240824-Z-YI636-5078
|Filename:
|DOD_110539596
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|TARAPACá, CL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
