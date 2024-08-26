Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 Day 2 Hype Video

Army Reserve Soldiers from multiple commands compete at an M4 rifle night fire qualification, obstacle course, tactical combat casualty care, rappel tower, box of guns, M320 grenade launcher qualification, and shooting drills at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sep. 1, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Addison Shinn) // RELEASED //
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2024 18:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935495
|VIRIN:
|240901-A-AE781-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110539574
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.