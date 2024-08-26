Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 Day 2 Hype Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve Soldiers from multiple commands compete at an M4 rifle night fire qualification, obstacle course, tactical combat casualty care, rappel tower, box of guns, M320 grenade launcher qualification, and shooting drills at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sep. 1, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Addison Shinn) // RELEASED //