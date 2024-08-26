2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course B-roll

U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors ( BSC) compete as a 5-6 man team against the other teams at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept 1, 2024. The team must complete each task together for the best overall time. Over 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt Kenneth Stroud)
