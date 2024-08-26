Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course B-roll

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2024

    Video by Sgt. Kenneth Stroud 

    Exercise News Day

    U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors ( BSC) compete as a 5-6 man team against the other teams at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept 1, 2024. The team must complete each task together for the best overall time. Over 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt Kenneth Stroud)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 17:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935494
    VIRIN: 240901-A-JF573-8380
    Filename: DOD_110539568
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course B-roll, by SGT Kenneth Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    obstacle course event
    24ARBSC
    24 Army Best Squad Competition

